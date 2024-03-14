19. Contract assets

The above table includes revenue expected to be recognised in FIFA’s 2023-2026 business cycle ending with the FIFA World Cup™ in 2026 and is related to performance obligations that were unsatisfied during the reporting period. Revenue from unsatisfied performance obligations at 31 December 2023, which is expected to be recognised in the cycle ending in 2030, amounted to USD 1,950 million (as at 31 December 2022: USD 1,174 million). Contracted revenue will be recognised in line with the transfer of control over services as described in Note E.