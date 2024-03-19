The FIFA Series sees world football’s governing body support its member associations in organising international friendly matches comprising four national teams from different confederations in a single host country.
The initiative provides FIFA Member Associations with a more regular opportunity to face national teams from other continents, which will serve to unlock technical development opportunities previously unavailable to many of them.
The pilot project runs from 18 to 26 March 2024. The forthcoming edition of the FIFA Series features national teams from all six confederations, and future instalments are planned during every March international match window of even years.
The FIFA Series aims to achieve the following benefits:
Benefit national teams
The FIFA Series benefits national teams which normally don’t have the opportunity to play against teams from other confederations.
More meaningful matches
FIFA aims to facilitate more meaningful matches between teams from different confederations with the ultimate objective of allowing more international football interaction, thus making a concrete contribution to football development.
A concrete contribution to the development of the game
Unlock technical development opportunities
The FIFA Series serves to unlock technical development opportunities previously unavailable to many member associations.
The FIFA Series pilot phase in March 2024 involves 24 FIFA Member Associations playing in five locations across three continents. You can follow all the matches here.
|Hosts
|Teams
|FIFA Series 2024 Algeria
|Algeria (CAF) Andorra (UEFA) Bolivia (CONMEBOL) South Africa (CAF)
|FIFA Series 2024 Azerbaijan
|Azerbaijan (UEFA) Bulgaria (UEFA) Mongolia (AFC) Tanzania (CAF)
|FIFA Series 2024 Egypt
|Croatia (UEFA) Egypt (CAF) Tunisia (CAF) New Zealand (OFC)
|FIFA Series 2024 Saudi Arabia
|Cabo Verde (CAF) Cambodia (AFC) Equatorial Guinea (CAF) Guyana (Concacaf)
|FIFA Series 2024 Saudi Arabia
|Bermuda (Concacaf) Brunei Darussalam (AFC) Guinea (CAF) Vanuatu (OFC)
|FIFA Series 2024 Sri Lanka
|Bhutan (AFC) Central African Republic (CAF) Papua New Guinea (OFC) Sri Lanka (AFC)
