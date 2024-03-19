FIFA Series 2024

The FIFA Series sees world football’s governing body support its member associations in organising international friendly matches comprising four national teams from different confederations in a single host country.

The initiative provides FIFA Member Associations with a more regular opportunity to face national teams from other continents, which will serve to unlock technical development opportunities previously unavailable to many of them.

The pilot project runs from 18 to 26 March 2024. The forthcoming edition of the FIFA Series features national teams from all six confederations, and future instalments are planned during every March international match window of even years.

The FIFA Series is a really positive step forward for national-team football at global level. It will enable far more valuable footballing interaction for players, teams and fans, and will make a concrete contribution to the development of the game.

Gianni Infantino
FIFA President

Why the FIFA Series?

The FIFA Series aims to achieve the following benefits:

Benefit national teams

The FIFA Series benefits national teams which normally don’t have the opportunity to play against teams from other confederations.

More meaningful matches

FIFA aims to facilitate more meaningful matches between teams from different confederations with the ultimate objective of allowing more international football interaction, thus making a concrete contribution to football development.

A concrete contribution to the development of the game

More meaningful matches enable far more valuable footballing interaction for players, teams and fans, and make a concrete contribution to the development of the game.

Unlock technical development opportunities

The FIFA Series serves to unlock technical development opportunities previously unavailable to many member associations.

The FIFA Series pilot phase in March 2024 involves 24 FIFA Member Associations playing in five locations across three continents. You can follow all the matches here.

HostsTeams
FIFA Series 2024 AlgeriaAlgeria (CAF) Andorra (UEFA) Bolivia (CONMEBOL) South Africa (CAF)
FIFA Series 2024 AzerbaijanAzerbaijan (UEFA) Bulgaria (UEFA) Mongolia (AFC) Tanzania (CAF)
FIFA Series 2024 EgyptCroatia (UEFA) Egypt (CAF) Tunisia (CAF) New Zealand (OFC)
FIFA Series 2024 Saudi ArabiaCabo Verde (CAF) Cambodia (AFC) Equatorial Guinea (CAF) Guyana (Concacaf)
FIFA Series 2024 Saudi ArabiaBermuda (Concacaf) Brunei Darussalam (AFC) Guinea (CAF) Vanuatu (OFC)
FIFA Series 2024 Sri LankaBhutan (AFC) Central African Republic (CAF) Papua New Guinea (OFC) Sri Lanka (AFC)

Live Streams - FIFA Series 2024™

The FIFA Series 2024 takes place between the 21st and 26th of March and features national teams from all six confederations battling it out in five different locations.

Watch all the matches

