Accelerate the growth of women’s football
Women’s football is the single biggest growth opportunity in football today and it remains a top priority for FIFA. Although the game has grown exponentially at all levels, the passion and rising popularity of the sport offers vast untapped potential. FIFA is investing in dedicated funding, human resources and innovative, tailor made development programmes, to bring women’s football into the mainstream, where it belongs.
Women’s Football Spotlight
More
FIFA Women’s Football Convention 2023
Leaders from the world of football, business and society united to discuss global women’s football development. The FIFA Women’s Football Convention took place on 18-19 August 2023Learn more
More
FIFA Women’s World Cup
More
Are you interested in Women’s Football?
Help us define content for our newsletter by answering three simple questions. It will take you less than two minutes!
FIFA Women's Football Convention 2023
The second edition of the FIFA Women’s Football Convention took place in Sydney/Gadigal, Australia, on 18 and 19 August 2023 as the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ came to its thrilling conclusion.
FIFA is working to empower girls and women, make football a sport for all and advocate against gender discrimination.
Enhance the Commercial Value
Shaping new revenue streams and optimising existing ones around the women’s game will allow expansion of development efforts.
Build the Foundations
Creating a more sophisticated women’s football ecosystem and encouraging leadership roles for women at every level will modernise management of the game.
DOCUMENTS
Official documents for Women's Football
Women's World Ranking
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
1
Spain
Spain
2085.96
2
England
England
2021.41
3
France
France
2018.81
4
USA
USA
2011.20
5
Germany
Germany
2005.24
Updated 15 Mar 2024
Women's International Match Calendar 2023-2025
Managed by FIFA, the women’s international match calendar (WIMC) is a collective agreement devised following consultation with key stakeholders within the women’s game.