Women’s football is the single biggest growth opportunity in football today and it remains a top priority for FIFA. Although the game has grown exponentially at all levels, the passion and rising popularity of the sport offers vast untapped potential. FIFA is investing in dedicated funding, human resources and innovative, tailor made development programmes, to bring women’s football into the mainstream, where it belongs.

CAF Capacity Building Workshop taking place in Cairo.
Women's Football
Capacity-Building in Africa: Women's empowerment in focus
15 Mar 2024
Spain's forward #08 Mariona Caldentey celebrates with teammates after scoring her team's second goal during the UEFA Women's Nations League final football match between Spain and France at the La Cartuja stadium in Seville, on February 28, 2024. (Photo by CRISTINA QUICLER / AFP) (Photo by CRISTINA QUICLER/AFP via Getty Images)
Women's Ranking
Spain soaring, Solomon Islands climbing
15 Mar 2024
ATHENS, GREECE - MARCH 08: Hellenic Football Federation Women’s Strategy Launch Event on March 08, 2024 in Athens, Greece. (Photo Courtesy of the Hellenic Football Federation)
Women's Football Strategy
Greek FA launches its women's football strategy with FIFA support
11 Mar 2024
PERTH, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 01: Mary Fowler of the Matildas poses for selfies with fans after the AFC Women's Asian Olympic Qualifier match between Australia and Chinese Taipei at HBF Park on November 1, 2023 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Will Russell/Getty Images)
Member Associations
FIFA makes new women's football digital marketing course available to Member Associations
8 Mar 2024
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - DECEMBER 13: Pamela Conti (L) and Tom Sermanni during a Portrait session as part of FIFA Women's Development Programme at HoF, Home of FIFA on December 13, 2023 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
Coach Mentorship
Conti: FIFA’s Mentorship Programme was an unforgettable experience
8 Mar 2024
WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND - JULY 21: Referee Casey Reibelt in action during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group C match between Spain and Costa Rica at Wellington Regional Stadium on July 21, 2023 in Wellington / Te Whanganui-a-Tara, New Zealand. (Photo by Hagen Hopkins - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Refereeing
The inspiration behind Casey Reibelt’s journey to the summit
Boca Juniors celebrates after wining the Copa Federal Femenina of Argentina. Photo: courtesy of AFA Desarrollo
FIFA Forward
FIFA funded competition boosting Argentinian women’s game
Spain's coach Montserrat Tome reacts during the UEFA Women's Nations League group A4 football match between Spain and Italy at the Pasaron Municipal Stadium in Pontevedra. (Photo by MIGUEL RIOPA / AFP) (Photo by MIGUEL RIOPA/AFP via Getty Images)
Spain
Montse Tomé: “We have to stay ambitious and hungry to improve, with our feet on the ground”
New Zealand have qualified for the Paris Olympics with a 11 - 1 win over Solomon Islands. Women's Olympic Football Tournament, Oceania Qualifier Final, Solomon Islands v New Zealand, FFS Football Stadium Apia, Samoa, Monday 19 February 2024. Photo: Shane Wenzlick / www.phototek.nz
Women's Football
Investment driving women’s football impetus in Oceania as New Zealand reach Paris 2024
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - DECEMBER 13: Iraia Iturregi during a Portrait session as part of FIFA Women's Development Programme at HoF, Home of FIFA on December 13, 2023 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
Coach Mentorship
Iraia Iturregi: “Taking part in the programme made me feel empowered”
BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - JULY 31: Michelle Alozie of Nigeria runs with the ball during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group B match between Ireland and Nigeria at Brisbane Stadium on July 31, 2023 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Matt Roberts - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA Organisation
Faster, more compact, better goalkeeping: FIFA Women's World Cup reflected huge rise in technical standards

FIFA Women’s Football Convention 2023

Leaders from the world of football, business and society united to discuss global women’s football development. The FIFA Women’s Football Convention took place on 18-19 August 2023

Learn more
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 18: Dr. Georgie Bruinvels during the FIFA Women's Football Convention at the International Convention Centre, Darling Harbour on August 18, 2023 in Sydney / Gadigal, Australia. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
Women's Football
Health and wellbeing of female footballers in focus
9 Nov 2023
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 19: Christine Holgate, Team Global Express during Pillar 4: Communicate & Commercialise - The Cultural Movement of Womens Football: The Investors panel as part of the FIFA Women's Football Convention at the International Convention Centre, Darling Harbour on August 19, 2023 in Sydney / Gadigal, Australia. (Photo by Maja Hitij - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Women's Football
Christine Holgate: “We need to invest in women”
27 Sept 2023
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 18: Dominican Republic Football Association President Ruben Garcia during the FIFA Women's Football Convention at the International Convention Centre, Darling Harbour on August 18, 2023 in Sydney / Gadigal, Australia. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
Women's Football
Dominican Republic makes giant strides
24 Sept 2023
BHUBANESWAR, INDIA - OCTOBER 14: Fans enjoy the atmosphere during the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022 Group A match between India and Morocco at Kalinga Stadium on October 14, 2022 in Bhubaneswar, India. (Photo by Angel Martinez - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Women's Football
‘It’s not a challenge, it’s an opportunity’ - India aim to supercharge women’s football
23 Sept 2023
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 18: Carlos Valenzuela during the FIFA Women's Football Convention at the International Convention Centre, Darling Harbour on August 18, 2023 in Sydney / Gadigal, Australia. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
Women's Football
Setting the pace in the Liga MX Femenil
22 Sept 2023
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 18: Kara Nortman - Co-Founder Angel City FC (L) and Julie Uhrman - Co-Founder & President Angel City FC during Pillar 3: Govern & Lead - Success Story: Angel City FC in Focus as part of the FIFA Women's Football Convention at the International Convention Centre, Darling Harbour on August 18, 2023 in Sydney / Gadigal, Australia. (Photo by Elsa - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Women's Football
Angel City: More than just a football club
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 18: Kylie Bates during the FIFA Women's Football Convention at the International Convention Centre, Darling Harbour on August 18, 2023 in Sydney / Gadigal, Australia. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
Women's Football
Kylie Bates: “We need to build spaces that are safe and where everyone belongs”
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 19: UEFA Head Of Women's Football Nadine Kessler during Pillar 5: Showcase The Game - FIFA Womens World Cup Focus: A Tournament of Firsts panel as part of the FIFA Women's Football Convention at the International Convention Centre, Darling Harbour on August 19, 2023 in Sydney / Gadigal, Australia. (Photo by Maja Hitij - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Women's Football
Nadine Kessler: "All this hard work has paid off"
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 19: Moderator Ian Wright OBE (L) with Panellists FIFA Legend Carli Lloyd, Paralympian Ellie Cole OAM and FIFA Legend Briana Scurry during Pillar 4: Communicate & Commercialise - Role Models Rising panel as part of the FIFA Women's Football Convention at the International Convention Centre, Darling Harbour on August 19, 2023 in Sydney / Gadigal, Australia. (Photo by Maja Hitij - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Women's Football
FIFA Women’s Football Convention inspires global football family towards new heights
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 19: FIFA Chief Women's Football Officer Sarai Bareman delivers keynote speech - Positive Impact of the FIFA Women's World Cup during the FIFA Women's Football Convention at the International Convention Centre, Darling Harbour on August 19, 2023 in Sydney / Gadigal, Australia. (Photo by Maja Hitij - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Women's Football
Sarai Bareman says women players are finally receiving the accolades they deserve
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 18: FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks on stage during the FIFA Women's Football Convention at the International Convention Centre, Darling Harbour on August 18, 2023 in Sydney / Gadigal, Australia. (Photo by Elsa - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
President
Gianni Infantino hails transformational FIFA Women's World Cup™
FIFA Women’s World Cup

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - JANUARY 25: A group photo during an Integrity Task Force Meeting at Home of FIFA on January 25, 2024 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
Integrity
FIFA reinforces commitment to integrity in football
8 Feb 2024
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - JANUARY 23: Panama women's national football team Head Coach Ignacio Quintana poses for a portrait during the Post FIFA Women's World Cup Coaches Forum at HoF, Home of FIFA on January 23, 2024 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
Technical Study Group
Quintana: "We made Panama fans proud. That is our legacy”
31 Jan 2024
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JULY 30: Angelo Marsiglia, Assistant Coach of Colombia, celebrates following victory after the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group H match between Germany and Colombia at Sydney Football Stadium on July 30, 2023 in Sydney / Gadigal, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™
Coaches reflect on a history-making month of football
26 Jan 2024
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - JANUARY 23: (L-R) FIFA Senior Technical Development Manager Belinda Wilson, Japan women's national football team Head Coach Futoshi Ikeda and Blanca Romero during the Post FIFA Women's World Cup Coaches Forum at HoF, Home of FIFA on January 23, 2024 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
Technical Study Group
‘A huge learning opportunity’: national team coaches discuss FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - JANUARY 23: A group photo during the Post FIFA Women's World Cup Coaches Forum at HoF, Home of FIFA on January 23, 2024 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
President
Gianni Infantino tells coaches the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023™ “opened the eyes of the world”
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 20: Ivana Andres of Spain and teammates celebrate with the FIFA Women's World Cup Trophy following victory in the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Final match between Spain and England at Stadium Australia on August 20, 2023 in Sydney / Gadigal, Australia. (Photo by Elsa - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Women's Football
Post-FIFA Women’s World Cup Coaches Forum to offer technical and tactical insights
The Women’s Football Campaign is designed to support associations in delivering grassroots and small-sided football events to boost the participation of young girls and promote existing competitions and programmes.
Women's Football
A special year for women’s football
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 20: Olga Carmona of Spain poses with the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 trophy after victory in the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Final match between Spain and England at Stadium Australia on August 20, 2023 in Sydney / Gadigal, Australia. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Women's Football
Vintage year for FIFA-run events
JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - DECEMBER 21: FIFA Chief Women's Football Officer Sarai Bareman during the FIFA Football Summit 2023 on December 21, 2023 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Yasser Bakhsh - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Women's Football Strategy
Sarai Bareman encourages football leaders to draw inspiration from Morocco and invest in women's football
Women's football reports
FIFA Female Health Project Snapshot

FIFA aims to accelerate all areas of the game with a particular focus on female athletes’ health, well-being and performance.

'Setting the Pace' FIFA Benchmarking Report (3rd Edition)

FIFA has unveiled the third edition of 'Setting the Pace', the only global women’s football benchmarking report that offers unparalleled insights into the factors driving success in women's football clubs and leagues worldwide

Member Associations Survey Report

To inform the areas of focus over the coming years, the Women’s Football: Member Associations Survey Report 2023 was complied to build on the findings of the equivalent report published in 2019.

Are you interested in Women’s Football?

Help us define content for our newsletter by answering three simple questions. It will take you less than two minutes!

FIFA Women's Football Convention 2023

The second edition of the FIFA Women’s Football Convention took place in Sydney/Gadigal, Australia, on 18 and 19 August 2023 as the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ came to its thrilling conclusion.

Women's football strategy

FIFA is working to empower girls and women, make football a sport for all and advocate against gender discrimination.

Enhance the Commercial Value

Shaping new revenue streams and optimising existing ones around the women’s game will allow expansion of development efforts.

Build the Foundations

Creating a more sophisticated women’s football ecosystem and encouraging leadership roles for women at every level will modernise management of the game.

Grow participation

Increasing the level of female participation in football all over the world, with the stated goal of having 60 million players by 2026.

Women's Football
19 Aug 2023
The third FIFA Women’s Benchmarking Report
Women's Football
20 Aug 2023
FIFA Women's Football MA Survey Report 2023
Women's Football
18 Aug 2023
FIFA Female Health Project Snapshot
Women's competitions
Check the upcoming competitions and re-live latest editions
FIFA Women's World Cup

The FIFA Women's World Cup™ sees 32 nations compete on the international stage every four years. With continental qualification pathways leading to an exciting finals event, the competition has seen four past champions; USA, Germany, Japan and Norway

FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup

Nurturing the brightest talents in international women's football. With continental qualification pathways leading to an exciting finals event, the competition has seen five past champions; USA, Germany, Japan, Korea DPR, and Spain.

FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup

Taking place biennially, the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup™ has seen five past champions; Korea DPR, Korea Republic, France, Japan, and Spain.

Women's Olympic Football Tournament

As part of the wider Olympics tournament, this gives nations the chance to put their best 18 person squad forward to compete for the prize. The competition has seen four champions; Norway, Germany, the USA and Canada.

Women's Youth Olympic Futsal Tournament

As part of the wider Youth Olympics tournament it is operating as a football event for 2010 and 2014 with Chile and China PR winning respectively, the format was changed in 2018 to Futsal where Portugal hold the crown.

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
1
ESP
Spain
Spain
2085.96
2
ENG
England
England
2021.41
3
FRA
France
France
2018.81
4
USA
USA
USA
2011.20
5
GER
Germany
Germany
2005.24

Updated 15 Mar 2024

Women's International Match Calendar 2023-2025

Managed by FIFA, the women’s international match calendar (WIMC) is a collective agreement devised following consultation with key stakeholders within the women’s game.

Women’s Football Strategy

Although women’s football has grown exponentially at all levels in recent times, the passion for and potential of the sport offers vast untapped opportunities. The launch of the FIFA Women’s Football Strategy charts the course for how FIFA will work ...

Development Programmes

Women’s football has grown exponentially in recent years. All over the world, girls and women are getting passionately involved in the game, both on and off the pitch, and using the sport to break down social barriers.

Professionalisation

In line with FIFA’s objective to accelerate the professionalisation of women’s football on and off the pitch, the Women’s Football Professionalisation team work with member associations to develop strong and sustainable clubs and leagues.

