FIFA is working on a wide range of topics from improving the women's game and developing football around the world to ensuring better football governance structures.
How the 2024 CONMEBOL Libertadores draw shapes the race for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™
19 Mar 2024
World Ranking
The official world rankings of the international men's and women's teams.FIFA/Coca-Cola World ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
1
Argentina
Argentina
1855.20
2
France
France
1845.44
3
England
England
1800.05
4
Belgium
Belgium
1798.46
5
Brazil
Brazil
1784.09
Updated 15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
1
Spain
Spain
2085.96
2
England
England
2021.41
3
France
France
2018.81
4
USA
USA
2011.20
5
Germany
Germany
2005.24
Updated 15 Mar 2024