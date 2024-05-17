Social Impact

Actively working to improve the lives of people around the world through the work of FIFA Foundation and our Social Responsibility programmes.

FIFA is working with governments, global and regional development agencies, human rights groups, international and local non-profit organisations and former players to promote a fairer, more equal society through football.

Latest on our work to deliver a bigger Social impact

Football Unites the World – FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™
FIFA Women's World Cup 2023™ Driving change
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 20: Ivana Andres of Spain lifts the FIFA Women's World Cup Trophy following victory in the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Final match between Spain and England at Stadium Australia on August 20, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Elsa - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA Women's World Cup 2023™ Tournament recap
BANGKOK, THAILAND - MAY 17: Group photo during Football for School at The Rajamangala National Stadium on May 17, 2024 in Bangkok, Thailand. (Photo by Harold Cunningham - FIFA)
Football for Schools
FIFA Football for Schools programme expands to include special educational needs students in Thailand
17 May 2024
Launch of FIFA Digital Education Plan in Belize
FIFA Foundation
Computer science and robotics classes delivered across Belize with FIFA Foundation support
10 May 2024
LUQUE, PARAGUAY - FEBRUARY 16: A view of the Paraguayan Football Association's High Performance Training Centre at the Paraguayan Olympic Committee Headquarters on February 16, 2024 in Luque, Paraguay. (Photo courtesy of the Paraguayan Football Association)
Member Associations
FIFA Member Associations in focus (April 2024)
1 May 2024
Aramco and FIFA announce global partnership
Commercial
PORT MORESBY, PAPUA NEW GUINEA - APRIL 9: A group photo during the FIFA Football Infrastructure and Facilities Maintenance Workshop for Oceanian MAs on April 9, 2024 in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea. (Photo by Graham Robinson - FIFA)
Sustainability
Combatting climate change a key focus at the FIFA Infrastructure & Facilities Maintenance Workshop
ASUNCION, PARAGUAY - APRIL 11: FIFA President Gianni Infantino during the CARDIF inauguration on April 11, 2024 in Asuncion, Paraguay. (Photo by Christian Alvarenga FIFA/ FIFA via Getty Images)
President
Paraguay's new high-performance academy creates "pathway" for young talent, says FIFA President
KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - APRIL 10: A general view during the FIFA Research Project Field Day on April 10, 2024 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo courtesy of UT)
FIFA World Cup 2026™
FIFA Pitch Research Project in Tennessee striving to create the perfect pitches for 2026
HANOI, VIETNAM - MARCH 22: Young footballers in action during a FIFA Football for Schools workshop on March 22, 2024 in Hanoi, Vietnam. (Photo by Minh Hoang/FIFA)
Safeguarding
Football for Schools passes new milestone with incorporation of safeguarding into the programme
JAKARTA, INDONESIA - NOVEMBER 14: A detailed view of the 'Football Unites The World' captains armband in the dressing room prior to the FIFA U-17 World Cup Group C match between Brazil and New Caledonia at Jakarta International Stadium on November 14, 2023 in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo by Alex Caparros - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Organisation
FIFA Series™ demonstrates football’s power to unite people across the globe as UN celebrates International Day of Sport for Development and Peace
Most important documents published by FIFA Foundation and Social responsibility teams

Sustainability
6 Sept 2022
FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Sustainability Strategy
FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Sustainability Strategy
FIFA Foundation
4 Aug 2020
FIFA Foundation: Supported NGOs
FIFA Foundation: Supported NGOs
Sustainability
21 Oct 2020
FIFA World Cup 2022™ Sustainability Strategy
FIFA World Cup 2022™ Sustainability Strategy
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™
12 Sept 2021
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ Sustainable Sourcing Code
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ Sustainable Sourcing Code
Goal 11: Make Football work for Society

FIFA implemented internal restructures and engaged in a range of joint projects with UN agencies as well as international and intergovernmental organisations to address global challenges.

FIFA Vision Goal 11: Impact society through the power of football

What we do

FIFA Foundation

Helping to promote positive social change around the world and raise support for the recovery and reconstruction of damaged or destroyed sports infrastructure worldwide.

Sustainability

Over the past decade, FIFA has continued to strengthen its requirements and programmes related to environmental protection, encompassing issues.

Safeguarding and Child Protection

As a cornerstone of our commitment to safeguarding and child protection, FIFA launched the FIFA Guardians programme for member associations in July 2019. Find out more about our work in this area.

Human Rights & Anti-Discrimination

From ensuring the game's regulatory framework defends everyone, to ensuring high levels of safeguarding protects children and vulnerable adults involved in football, FIFA has a critical role to play in the protection and promotion of human rights.

FIFA Legends

FIFA Legends brings together former top players and coaches from men's and women's football to promote and support football and its wider mission around the world.

