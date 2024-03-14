Football Development

MAXIMISE OUR DEVELOPMENT IMPACT

Maximise our impact on global football development

FIFA’s statutory objective is to improve the game constantly and promote it globally. In the first implementation phase in 2020-2023, the organisation worked towards achieving a greater geographical proximity to its member associations (MAs). It also laid building blocks for further growth through reinforced governance structures and the development of professionals and systems operating within them. FIFA's Strategic Objectives 2024-27, Goal 5, will continue this work.

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - MARCH 14: FIFA President Gianni Infantino (C) with FIFA Deputy Secretary General Alasdair Bell (L) and FIFA Secretary General ad interim Mattias Grafström (R) during a FIFA Council Meeting at HoF, Home of FIFA on March 14, 2024 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
FIFA Council
FIFA Council takes key decisions ahead of the 74th FIFA Congress
14 Mar 2024
FRANCE, PARIS - MARCH 11: Benin Sport Minister Benoît M. K. Dato and FIFA Member Associations Director Africa Gelson Fernandes pose for a photo during a meeting at FIFA Paris Offices on March 11, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by FIFA)
Member Associations
Benin's football development focus of Paris talks
12 Mar 2024
THE VALLEY, ANGUILLA - FEBRUARY 29: The inauguration of new infrastructure projects at Anguilla Football Association HQ on February 29, 2024 in The Valley, Anguilla. (Photo by Anguilla Football Association)
FIFA Forward
Anguilla Football Association plan for the future with FIFA Forward support
7 Mar 2024
VIENTIANE, LAOS - FEBRUARY 24: Inauguration of the Champi-Champa LFF Training Centre on February 24, 2024 in Vientiane, Laos. (Photo by Courtesy of LFF)
FIFA Forward Impact Map
Laos football community set to benefit from new Champi-Champa LFF Training Centre
26 Feb 2024
Boca Juniors celebrates after wining the Copa Federal Femenina of Argentina. Photo: courtesy of AFA Desarrollo
FIFA Forward
FIFA funded competition boosting Argentinian women’s game
26 Feb 2024
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 22: FIFA President Gianni Infantino and United Arab Emirates Football Association President H.E Sheikh Hamdan bin Mubarak al Nahyan during a meeting on February 22, 2024 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Tullio Puglia - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
President
Gianni Infantino meets Emirati FA President and foresees a bright future for the country's young players
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 17: Tearii Labaste of Tahiti celebrates after scoring goal with Teaonui Tehau of Tahiti during the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024 Group B match between Spain and Tahiti at Dubai Design District Stadium on February 17, 2024 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA Forward
Tehau aiming high with Tahiti
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 17: FIFA Beach Soccer Expert Francisco Petrasso makes a presentation with Francisco Franco at the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Technical Experts Workshop on February 17, 2024 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Martin Dokoupil - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024 Dubai™
Raising the profile of beach soccer: experts meet at workshop in Dubai
DOHA, QATAR - JANUARY 28: Tajikistan players and staff celebrate victory following the penalty shootout in the AFC Asian Cup Round of 16 match between Tajikistan and United Arab Emirates at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Adam Nurkiewicz/Getty Images)
Men's Ranking
Lofty ambitions send Tajikistan into top 100 of global ranking
New Zealand have qualified for the Paris Olympics with a 11 - 1 win over Solomon Islands. Women's Olympic Football Tournament, Oceania Qualifier Final, Solomon Islands v New Zealand, FFS Football Stadium Apia, Samoa, Monday 19 February 2024. Photo: Shane Wenzlick / www.phototek.nz
Women's Football
Investment driving women’s football impetus in Oceania as New Zealand reach Paris 2024
Comoros' forward Ahmed Mogni (L) celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the Group C Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2021 football match between Ghana and Comoros at Stade Roumde Adjia in Garoua on January 18, 2022. (Photo by Daniel BELOUMOU OLOMO / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL BELOUMOU OLOMO/AFP via Getty Images)
Football Development
Comoros are pulling off miracles against all the odds
Impact map

The FIFA Forward interactive map allows a 360-degree overview of FIFA’s development programme. The map offers a window on the world’s largest sports development programme, with more than 1,400 tailor-made development projects implemented so far.

FEATURED

FIFA Forward Programme

FIFA Forward is built to provide 360-degree, tailor-made support for football development in each of our member associations and the six confederations.

FIFA Connect

The FIFA Connect Programme helps member associations (MAs) register all their stakeholders in a systematic way and keep track of players, coaches and referees – wherever they are in the world.

