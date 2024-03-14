MAXIMISE OUR DEVELOPMENT IMPACT
Maximise our impact on global football development
FIFA’s statutory objective is to improve the game constantly and promote it globally. In the first implementation phase in 2020-2023, the organisation worked towards achieving a greater geographical proximity to its member associations (MAs). It also laid building blocks for further growth through reinforced governance structures and the development of professionals and systems operating within them. FIFA's Strategic Objectives 2024-27, Goal 5, will continue this work.
Latest from the Development work
FIFA Forward Impact Map
Laos football community set to benefit from new Champi-Champa LFF Training Centre
26 Feb 2024
More
Are you interested in FIFA Football Development?
Help us define content for our newsletter by answering three simple questions. It will take you less than two minutes!