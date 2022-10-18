Football: Enjoyment, competition and health
FIFA Medical’s mission is to improve player health globally by setting standards in clinical care and governance, building a worldwide football medicine community, facilitating and conducting impactful research and education, and promoting equity and diversity in access to football medicine knowledge as it relates to Goals 4 and 5 of the Strategic Objectives. We work together with our member associations, the confederations and other external stakeholders to achieve these objectives.
We aim to protect and improve the health of all who play football, from the grassroots to elite level worldwide.