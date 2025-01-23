Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.concacaf.com
Address
3 MiamiCentral building,,
161 NW 6th Street,
FL. 33136 MIAMI, FLORIDA
USA
Contact
Phone: +1-305/704 3232
Email:general.secretariat@concacaf.org
Fax: +1-305/397 8813
Media Phone:+1-305/704 3232
Organisation
President
Vittorio MONTAGLIANI
Canada
Vice President
Randy HARRIS
Barbados
Rodolfo VILLALOBOS
Costa Rica
Sunil GULATI
USA
General Secretary
Philippe MOGGIO
USA
Treasurer
Alejandro LESENDE
Argentina
Technical Director
Jason ROBERTS
Grenada
