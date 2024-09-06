Cuban Football Association
Address
Estadio Pedro Marrero,
Escuela Nacional de Fútbol - Mario López,
Avenida 41,
44 y 46 Municipio Playa,
LA HABANA
Cuba
Phone: +53-7/209 5814
Email:secretaria.afc@yahoo.com
Organisation
President
Oliet RODRIGUEZ
Vice President
Ciro ESCALONA
Luis VEITIA
General Secretary
Miguel DIAZ
Treasurer
Andy GUZMAN
Rolando REYNALDO
Media And Communication Manager
Jesus PEREIRA
Technical Director
Jose HERRANZ
National Coach Men
Yunielys CASTILLO
National Coach Women
Elizabeth CUFF
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Maria SAEZ
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Lazaro ROJAS
Referee Coordinator
Antonio ALVAREZ
Futsal Coordinator
Luis VEITIA
