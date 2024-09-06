FIFA.com

Cuban Football Association

Information
Contact

Official Site

Address

Estadio Pedro Marrero,

Escuela Nacional de Fútbol - Mario López,

Avenida 41,

44 y 46 Municipio Playa,

LA HABANA

Cuba

Contact

Phone: +53-7/209 5814

Email:secretaria.afc@yahoo.com

Organisation

President

Oliet RODRIGUEZ

Vice President

Ciro ESCALONA

Luis VEITIA

General Secretary

Miguel DIAZ

Treasurer

Andy GUZMAN

Rolando REYNALDO

Media And Communication Manager

Jesus PEREIRA

Technical Director

Jose HERRANZ

National Coach Men

Yunielys CASTILLO

National Coach Women

Elizabeth CUFF

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Maria SAEZ

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Lazaro ROJAS

Referee Coordinator

Antonio ALVAREZ

Futsal Coordinator

Luis VEITIA

