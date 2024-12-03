Aruban Football Association
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.avbaruba.com
Address
Technical Centre "ANGEL BOTTA",
Shaba 24,
P.O. Box 376,
NOORD
Aruba
Contact
Phone: +297/587 7357
Email:info@avbaruba.com
Fax: +297/587 6496
Organisation
President
Egbert LACLE
Vice President
Geeta KHEMLANI
General Secretary
Achmed NUNES
Technical Director
David ABDUL
National Coach Men
Marvic BERMUDEZ
National Coach Women
Veron ALBERTSZ
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Monique RAS
Referee Coordinator
Monique RAS
Updates from the Aruban Football Association
These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.
President
FIFA President tells Concacaf countries to “start to dream” after FIFA World Cup 26™ qualifying draw
26 Jan 2024
Men's Ranking
Argentina widen the gap while Guinea-Bissau, Aruba and Albania make headway
21 Sept 2023