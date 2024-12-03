FIFA.com

Aruban Football Association
www.avbaruba.com

Address

Technical Centre "ANGEL BOTTA",

Shaba 24,

P.O. Box 376,

NOORD

Aruba

Contact

Phone: +297/587 7357

Email:info@avbaruba.com

Fax: +297/587 6496

Organisation

President

Egbert LACLE

Vice President

Geeta KHEMLANI

General Secretary

Achmed NUNES

Technical Director

David ABDUL

National Coach Men

Marvic BERMUDEZ

National Coach Women

Veron ALBERTSZ

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Monique RAS

Referee Coordinator

Monique RAS

