FIFA.com

Barbados Football Association

Barbados Football Association
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.barbadosfa.com

Address

Sir Garfield Sobers Sports Complex,

Wildey,

St. Michael BB11000 Bridgetown

Barbados

Contact

Phone: +1-246/538 2255

Email:office@barbadosfa.com

Organisation

President

Randy HARRIS

Senior Vice President

Al WALCOTT

Vice President

Fabian WHARTON

General Secretary

Ashley SCOTT-WILLIAMS

Media And Communication Manager

Amy GOULDING

Technical Director

Kent HALL

National Coach Men

Kent HALL

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Victor MOORE

Referee Coordinator

Victor MOORE

Barbados Ranking
Full Men's ranking
Full Women's Ranking
Cookie Settings