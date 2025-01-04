Barbados Football Association
Official Sitewww.barbadosfa.com
Address
Sir Garfield Sobers Sports Complex,
Wildey,
St. Michael BB11000 Bridgetown
Barbados
Contact
Phone: +1-246/538 2255
Email:office@barbadosfa.com
Organisation
President
Randy HARRIS
Senior Vice President
Al WALCOTT
Vice President
Fabian WHARTON
General Secretary
Ashley SCOTT-WILLIAMS
Media And Communication Manager
Amy GOULDING
Technical Director
Kent HALL
National Coach Men
Kent HALL
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Victor MOORE
Referee Coordinator
Victor MOORE
FIFA President tells Concacaf countries to “start to dream” after FIFA World Cup 26™ qualifying draw
26 Jan 2024