St Kitts and Nevis Football Association
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.sknfa.com
Address
Lozack Road,
P.O. Box 465,
BASSETERRE
St. Kitts and Nevis
Contact
Phone: +1-869/466 8502
Email:info@sknfa.com
Fax: +1-869/465 9033
Organisation
President
Atiba HARRIS
Vice President
Shawn WHITE
General Secretary
Techell McLEAN
Treasurer
Judin SABAROCHE
Technical Director
Lenny TAYLOR
National Coach Men
Francisco MOLINA
National Coach Women
Samuel PHIPPS
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Franklyn DORSET
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Graeme BROWNE
Referee Coordinator
Graeme BROWNE
