Curaçao Football Federation

Information
Contact

Official Site

www.ffk.cw

Address

Kaya Andrew Jones #49,

WILLEMSTAD

Curaçao

Contact

Phone: +599/9736 5040

Email:organization@ffk.cw

Fax: +599/9736 5047

Organisation

Chairperson of the Normalisation Committee

Carolina REGINALDO

Vice President

Fabi CONSTANSIA

Sharetti BRYAN

Stanley COFFY

Sueena FRANCISCO

General Secretary

Darick JONIS

Media And Communication Manager

Liviena RIJSCHOT

Technical Director

Dean GORRE

National Coach Men

Dick ADVOCAAT

National Coach Women

Dean GORRE

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Urvin FANEIJTE

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Sam HYE

Referee Coordinator

Nadine Curlima CAROLINA

