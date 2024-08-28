Normalisation committee appointed for Curaçao Football Federation

The Bureau of the FIFA Council has decided to appoint a normalisation committee for the Curaçao Football Federation (FFK) on the basis of article 8 paragraph 2 of the FIFA Statutes.

The decision was taken in consultation with Concacaf to address the state of severe crisis at the FFK and to ensure transparent and fair elections for the association, to resume football competitions in Curaçao that have been suspended for nearly a year, and to strengthen financial governance processes.

The normalisation committee will consist of a suitable number of members, who will be appointed jointly by FIFA and Concacaf as soon as possible. All members of the normalisation committee will be subject to an eligibility check to be carried out by the FIFA Review Committee in accordance with the FIFA Governance Regulations.