Official Sitewww.the-afc.com
Address
AFC House,
Jalan 1 / 155B,
Bukit Jalil,
57000 KUALA LUMPUR
Malaysia
Phone: +60-3/8994 3388
Email:media@the-afc.com
Fax: +60-3/8994 2689
Organisation
President
Shaikh Salman Bin Ebrahim AL KHALIFA
Bahrain
Senior Vice President
Zaw ZAW
Myanmar
Vice President
DASHO UGEN TSECHUP
Bhutan
Ganbaatar AMGALANBAATAR
Mongolia
Hachem HAIDAR
Lebanon
Mehdi TAJ
Iran
General Secretary
Windsor JOHN
Malaysia
