Address

AFC House,

Jalan 1 / 155B,

Bukit Jalil,

57000 KUALA LUMPUR

Malaysia

Contact

Phone: +60-3/8994 3388

Email:media@the-afc.com

Fax: +60-3/8994 2689

Organisation

President

Shaikh Salman Bin Ebrahim AL KHALIFA

Bahrain

Bahrain

Senior Vice President

Zaw ZAW

Myanmar

Myanmar

Vice President

DASHO UGEN TSECHUP

Bhutan

Bhutan

Ganbaatar AMGALANBAATAR

Mongolia

Mongolia

Mongolia

Hachem HAIDAR

Lebanon

Lebanon

Mehdi TAJ

Iran

Iran

General Secretary

Windsor JOHN

Malaysia

Malaysia
These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the confederation.

MANAMA, BAHRAIN - JANUARY 16: FIFA President Gianni Infantino delivers message via video during the FIFA Talent Academy Bahrain Milestone Event on January 16, 2025 in Manama, Bahrain. (Photo by Christophe Viseux - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
President
FIFA President praises Bahrain Football Association as FIFA Talent Academy milestone celebrated
16 Jan 2025
Hong Kong fans cheer their team during the Qatar 2023 AFC Asian Cup Group C football match between Hong Kong and Palestine at the Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium in Doha on January 23, 2024. (Photo by Hector RETAMAL / AFP) (Photo by HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP via Getty Images)
Commercial
Invitations to tender for media rights to FIFA World Cup 26™ and FIFA Women's World Cup Brazil 2027™ officially launched in Hong Kong Special Administrative Region
16 Jan 2025
LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: TV camera operators film during the first round of The Farmers Insurance Open on the South Course at Torrey Pines Golf Course on January 26, 2022 in La Jolla, California. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Commercial
Invitations to tender for media rights to FIFA World Cup 26™ and FIFA Women's World Cup Brazil 2027™ officially launched in Macau Special Administrative Region
16 Jan 2025
FIFA Talent Academy in Bahrain
Technical
FIFA Talent Development Scheme takes major step forward with milestone event at FIFA Talent Academy in Bahrain
16 Jan 2025
DOWA, MALAWI - MAY 3: A general view of FIFA Foundation activities at the Dzaleka Refugee Camp on May 3, 2024 in Dowa, Malawi. (Photo by Khuluma Singini / FIFA)
FIFA Foundation
Record number of NGOs to participate in the FIFA Foundation Community Programme
13 Jan 2025
AFC

AFC ASSOCIATIONS

