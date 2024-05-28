Pakistan Football Federation
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.pff.com.pk
Address
Football House,
Opposite Punjab Stadium,
Ferouze Pur Road,
Near Garden Town,
LAHORE
Pakistan
Contact
Phone: +92-42/9923 0821
Email:mail@pff.com.pk
Fax: +92-42/9923 0823
Organisation
Chairperson of the Normalisation Committee
Haroon MALIK
Treasurer
Hassan QAYYUM
Media And Communication Manager
Muhammad Yashal MAZHAR
National Coach Women
Adeel RIZKI
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Shahid KHOKHAR
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Khurram SHAHZAD
Referee Coordinator
Qibtia JAMSHAID
Updates from the Pakistan Football Federation
These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.
Social Impact
Gender equality at the heart of FIFA and GIZ Sport for Women’s Empowerment programme
28 May 2024