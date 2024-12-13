Saudi Arabian Football Federation
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.saff.com.sa
Address
Al Yasmin District,
King Abdul Aziz Rd,,
13322 RIYADH
Saudi Arabia
Contact
Phone: +966-11/829 2888
Email:info@saff.com.sa
Fax: +966-11/829 2828
Organisation
President
Yasser AL MISEHAL
Vice President
Lamia BAHAIAN
General Secretary
Ibrahim AL KASSIM
Technical Director
Monika STAAB
Nasser LARGUET
National Coach Men
Herve RENARD
National Coach Women
Lluis CORTES
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Manuel NAVARRO
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Farkhad ABDULLAEV
Referee Coordinator
Emad AL GAMIDI
Mohamed Atef Youssef ALI
Updates from the Saudi Arabian Football Federation
These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.
