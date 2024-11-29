FIFA.com

Football Association of Singapore
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.fas.org.sg

Address

100 Tyrwhitt Road,

Jalan Besar Stadium 01-02,

207542 SINGAPORE

Singapore

Contact

Phone: +65/6880 3199

Email:gensec@fas.org.sg

Fax: +65/6293 3728

Organisation

President

Bernard TAN

Vice President

Ben TENG

Hock Seng TEO

Razali SAAD

Selvaratnam THAVANESON

General Secretary

Chun-Liang CHEW

Treasurer

Lelaina LIM

Media And Communication Manager

Mustaffa EHSAN

Technical Director

Mick BROWNE

National Coach Men

Tsutomu OGURA

National Coach Women

Karim BENCHERIFA

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Lim Tong HAI

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Nazeer HUSSAIN

Referee Coordinator

Nazeer HUSSAIN

