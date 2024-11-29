Football Association of Singapore
Official Sitewww.fas.org.sg
Address
100 Tyrwhitt Road,
Jalan Besar Stadium 01-02,
207542 SINGAPORE
Singapore
Phone: +65/6880 3199
Email:gensec@fas.org.sg
Fax: +65/6293 3728
President
Bernard TAN
Vice President
Ben TENG
Hock Seng TEO
Razali SAAD
Selvaratnam THAVANESON
General Secretary
Chun-Liang CHEW
Treasurer
Lelaina LIM
Media And Communication Manager
Mustaffa EHSAN
Technical Director
Mick BROWNE
National Coach Men
Tsutomu OGURA
National Coach Women
Karim BENCHERIFA
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Lim Tong HAI
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Nazeer HUSSAIN
Referee Coordinator
Nazeer HUSSAIN
4 Apr 2024