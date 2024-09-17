FIFA.com

Chinese Taipei Football Association

Chinese Taipei Football Association
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.ctfa.com.tw

Address

2F.,

No. 730,

ZhongYang Rd.,

XinZhuang Dist.,

242030 New Taipei City

Chinese Taipei

Contact

Phone: +886-2/2596 1185

Email:tpe@the-afc.com

Fax: +886-2/2595 1594

Organisation

President

WANG Ling-Hsiang

Vice President

CHAO Jung-Jui

Acting General Secretary

CHEN Liang-Chen

Technical Director

Mehmet Fatih KALE

National Coach Men

Gary WHITE

National Coach Women

CHAN Hiu-Ming

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

CHENG Chia-Shin

Head/Director of the Referees Department

TSAI Chen-Hsiung

Referee Coordinator

YANG Shng Yung

Chinese Taipei Ranking
Full Men's ranking
Full Women's Ranking
Cookie Settings