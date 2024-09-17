Chinese Taipei Football Association
Official Sitewww.ctfa.com.tw
Address
2F.,
No. 730,
ZhongYang Rd.,
XinZhuang Dist.,
242030 New Taipei City
Chinese Taipei
Phone: +886-2/2596 1185
Email:tpe@the-afc.com
Fax: +886-2/2595 1594
Organisation
President
WANG Ling-Hsiang
Vice President
CHAO Jung-Jui
Acting General Secretary
CHEN Liang-Chen
Technical Director
Mehmet Fatih KALE
National Coach Men
Gary WHITE
National Coach Women
CHAN Hiu-Ming
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
CHENG Chia-Shin
Head/Director of the Referees Department
TSAI Chen-Hsiung
Referee Coordinator
YANG Shng Yung
