Information
Contact

Official Site

www.the-mff.org

Address

National Football Training Centre,

Waizayanta Road,

Thuwunna,

Thingankyun,

Township,

YANGON

Myanmar

Contact

Phone: +951/561 539

Email:adm_mff@mff-ma.com

Fax: +951/570 000

Organisation

President

Zaw ZAW

Senior Vice President

Pye PHYO TAYZA

Vice President

Htate Kun Naung Myint WAI

Khin Saw OO

Acting General Secretary

Tun Tun AUNG

Treasurer

Than ZAW

Media And Communication Manager

Kyaw SOE

Technical Director

Michiteru MITA

National Coach Men

Myo Hlaing WIN

National Coach Women

Uki TETSURO

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Hla TINT

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Min HLA

Referee Coordinator

Min HLA

Futsal Coordinator

Yei Htut TIN

