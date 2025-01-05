Myanmar Football Federation
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.the-mff.org
Address
National Football Training Centre,
Waizayanta Road,
Thuwunna,
Thingankyun,
Township,
YANGON
Myanmar
Contact
Phone: +951/561 539
Email:adm_mff@mff-ma.com
Fax: +951/570 000
Organisation
President
Zaw ZAW
Senior Vice President
Pye PHYO TAYZA
Vice President
Htate Kun Naung Myint WAI
Khin Saw OO
Acting General Secretary
Tun Tun AUNG
Treasurer
Than ZAW
Media And Communication Manager
Kyaw SOE
Technical Director
Michiteru MITA
National Coach Men
Myo Hlaing WIN
National Coach Women
Uki TETSURO
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Hla TINT
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Min HLA
Referee Coordinator
Min HLA
Futsal Coordinator
Yei Htut TIN
Updates from the Myanmar Football Federation
These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.
FIFA Forward
Southeast Asian boost as FIFA Forward support helps launch Cambodia’s generation next
5 Jan 2025
AFC
ASEAN, FIFA & Member Associations discuss MoU renewal and advancing football cooperation
16 Nov 2023
FIFA Organisation
FIFA and ASEAN look to expand partnership to cover gender equality and climate change
30 Aug 2023