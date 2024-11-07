FIFA.com

Information
Contact

Official Site

www.kuwait-fa.org

Address

Udailiya,

Block 4,

Sami A. AlMunayes St.,

KFA HQ.,

P.O. Box 2029,

Safat 13021 Kuwait

Kuwait

Contact

Phone: +965/22555851

Email:Info@kuwait-fa.org

Fax: +965/22555935

Organisation

President

H.E. Sheikh Ahmad Yousef AL SABAH

Vice President

Mubarak AL ENEZI

Osama HUSSAIN

Acting General Secretary

Saleh Nasser AL MAJROUB

Media And Communication Manager

Sattam AL-SAHLI

Technical Director

Bader AHMAD

National Coach Men

Juan Antonio PIZZI

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Mike BOSSLER

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Ghanim AL SAHALI

Referee Coordinator

REFEREE DEPARTMENT KFA

