Lebanese Football Association
Official Sitewww.the-lfa.com.lb
Address
Verdun Street - Bristol,
Radwan Center,
P.O. Box 4732,
BEIRUT
Lebanon
Phone: +961-1/745 745
Email:lfa@lebanonfa.com
Fax: +961-1/349 529
Organisation
President
Hachem HAIDAR
Vice President
Mahmoud EL RABAAH
Raymond SEMAAN
General Secretary
Jihad EL CHOHOF
Treasurer
Mahmoud EL RABAAH
Technical Director
Bassem MOHAMAD
National Coach Men
Miodrag RADULOVIC
National Coach Women
Jouana HAMZE
Referee Coordinator
Tallat NAJM
Futsal Coordinator
Semaan DOUAIHY
