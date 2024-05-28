FIFA.com

Lebanese Football Association

Lebanese Football Association
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.the-lfa.com.lb

Address

Verdun Street - Bristol,

Radwan Center,

P.O. Box 4732,

BEIRUT

Lebanon

Contact

Phone: +961-1/745 745

Email:lfa@lebanonfa.com

Fax: +961-1/349 529

Organisation

President

Hachem HAIDAR

Vice President

Mahmoud EL RABAAH

Raymond SEMAAN

General Secretary

Jihad EL CHOHOF

Treasurer

Mahmoud EL RABAAH

Technical Director

Bassem MOHAMAD

National Coach Men

Miodrag RADULOVIC

National Coach Women

Jouana HAMZE

Referee Coordinator

Tallat NAJM

Futsal Coordinator

Semaan DOUAIHY

Lebanon Ranking
Full Men's ranking
Full Women's Ranking
Cookie Settings