All India Football Federation
Official Sitewww.the-aiff.com
Address
Football House,
Sector 19,
Phase 1,
Dwarka,
110075 NEW DELHI
India
Contact
Phone: +91-11/2804 1430
Email:aiff@the-aiff.com
Fax: +91-11/2530 8234
Organisation
President
Kalyan CHAUBEY
Vice President
Nalapad HARIS
General Secretary
Anilkumar PPRABHAKARAN
Treasurer
Kipa AJAY
Media And Communication Manager
Nilanjan DATTA
Technical Director
Syed Sabir PASHA
National Coach Men
Manolo MARQUEZ
National Coach Women
Santosh KASHYAP
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Michael ANDREWS
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Trevor KETTLE
Referee Coordinator
Trevor KETTLE
