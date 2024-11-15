Mongolian Football Federation
Information
Contact
Official Sitethe-mff.mn
Address
Chinggis Avenue,
P.O. Box 259,
210646 ULAANBAATAR
Mongolia
Contact
Phone: +976-11/345 968
Email:mongolianff@the-mff.mn
Fax: +976-11/345 966
Organisation
President
Bold MOLOMJAMTS
General Secretary
Dagvadorj TOVUUKHOROL
Treasurer
Enkhtuvshin TUMENJARGAL
Technical Director
Garidmagnai BAYASGALAN
National Coach Men
Garidmagnai BAYASGALAN
National Coach Women
Erdenebat SANDAGDORJ
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Gandugar TEGSHJARGAL
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Tumenbayar DOLJINSUREN
Referee Coordinator
MYAGMARJARGALChimed
