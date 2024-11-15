FIFA.com

Information
Contact

Official Site

the-mff.mn

Address

Chinggis Avenue,

P.O. Box 259,

210646 ULAANBAATAR

Mongolia

Contact

Phone: +976-11/345 968

Email:mongolianff@the-mff.mn

Fax: +976-11/345 966

Organisation

President

Bold MOLOMJAMTS

General Secretary

Dagvadorj TOVUUKHOROL

Treasurer

Enkhtuvshin TUMENJARGAL

Technical Director

Garidmagnai BAYASGALAN

National Coach Men

Garidmagnai BAYASGALAN

National Coach Women

Erdenebat SANDAGDORJ

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Gandugar TEGSHJARGAL

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Tumenbayar DOLJINSUREN

Referee Coordinator

MYAGMARJARGALChimed

