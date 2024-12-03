FIFA.com

Korea Football Association

Korea Football Association
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.kfa.or.kr

Address

KFA House,

46,

Gyeonghuigung-gil,

Jongno-gu,

03175 SEOUL

Korea Republic

Contact

Phone: +82-2/2002 0721

Email:kfainfo@kfa.or.kr

Organisation

President

CHUNG Mong Gyu

Senior Vice President

KIM Jeongbae

Vice President

CHANG Woeryong

CHOI Youngil

HA Seokju

HAHN Junehea

LEE Seokjae

WON Young-Shin

General Secretary

CHUN Hanjin

Treasurer

BAEK Donghyun

Media And Communication Manager

CHUNG Kayeon

Technical Director

LEE Limsaeng

National Coach Men

HONG Myungbo

National Coach Women

SHIN Sang-Woo

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

LEE Jungmin

Head/Director of the Referees Department

PARK Yong Soo

Referee Coordinator

HAN Younghun

Futsal Coordinator

MUN Chaehyeun

Korea Republic Ranking
Full Men's ranking
Full Women's Ranking
Cookie Settings