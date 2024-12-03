Korea Football Association
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.kfa.or.kr
Address
KFA House,
46,
Gyeonghuigung-gil,
Jongno-gu,
03175 SEOUL
Korea Republic
Contact
Phone: +82-2/2002 0721
Email:kfainfo@kfa.or.kr
Organisation
President
CHUNG Mong Gyu
Senior Vice President
KIM Jeongbae
Vice President
CHANG Woeryong
CHOI Youngil
HA Seokju
HAHN Junehea
LEE Seokjae
WON Young-Shin
General Secretary
CHUN Hanjin
Treasurer
BAEK Donghyun
Media And Communication Manager
CHUNG Kayeon
Technical Director
LEE Limsaeng
National Coach Men
HONG Myungbo
National Coach Women
SHIN Sang-Woo
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
LEE Jungmin
Head/Director of the Referees Department
PARK Yong Soo
Referee Coordinator
HAN Younghun
Futsal Coordinator
MUN Chaehyeun
