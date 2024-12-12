Football Association of Malaysia
Information
Official Sitewww.fam.org.my
Address
Wisma FAM,
Jalan SS5A/9,
Kelana Jaya,
47301 PETALING JAYA
Malaysia
Contact
Phone: +60-3/7873 3100
Email:famalaysia@fam.org.my
Fax: +60-3/7875 7984
President
Hamidin BIN MOHD AMIN
Vice President
Dato Ab Ghani HASSAN
Mohd Joehari MOHD AYUB
Rosmadi BIN ISMAIL
Sivasundaram SITHAMPARAM
General Secretary
Noor Azman BIN HJ RAHMAN
Treasurer
Dato Ismail KARIM
Media And Communication Manager
Wan Fakhrul BAKAR
Technical Director
Scott O DONELL
National Coach Men
Peter CKLAMOVSKI
National Coach Women
Soleen AL-ZOUBI
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Sivasundaram SITHAMPARAM
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Kassim KADIR BACHA
Referee Coordinator
Kassim KADIR BACHA
Futsal Coordinator
SENTILKUMAR P
