www.fam.org.my

Address

Wisma FAM,

Jalan SS5A/9,

Kelana Jaya,

47301 PETALING JAYA

Malaysia

Contact

Phone: +60-3/7873 3100

Email:famalaysia@fam.org.my

Fax: +60-3/7875 7984

Organisation

President

Hamidin BIN MOHD AMIN

Vice President

Dato Ab Ghani HASSAN

Mohd Joehari MOHD AYUB

Rosmadi BIN ISMAIL

Sivasundaram SITHAMPARAM

General Secretary

Noor Azman BIN HJ RAHMAN

Treasurer

Dato Ismail KARIM

Media And Communication Manager

Wan Fakhrul BAKAR

Technical Director

Scott O DONELL

National Coach Men

Peter CKLAMOVSKI

National Coach Women

Soleen AL-ZOUBI

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Sivasundaram SITHAMPARAM

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Kassim KADIR BACHA

Referee Coordinator

Kassim KADIR BACHA

Futsal Coordinator

SENTILKUMAR P

