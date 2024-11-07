FIFA.com

Chinese Football Association

Chinese Football Association
Contact

Official Site

www.fa.org.cn

Address

Easton Centre Tower A (15F),

18 Guangqu Road,

Chaoyang District,

100022 BEIJING

China PR

Contact

Phone: +86-10/5929 1037

Email:info@thecfa.cn

Fax: +86-10/5929 1008

Organisation

President

SONG Kai

Vice President

SUN Wen

XU Jiren

YANG Xu

YUAN Yongqing

General Secretary

YUAN Yongqing

National Coach Men

Branko IVANKOVIC

National Coach Women

Ante MILICIC

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

SUN Baojie

Head/Director of the Referees Department

CUI Enlei

Referee Coordinator

MAO Heming

