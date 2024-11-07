Chinese Football Association
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.fa.org.cn
Address
Easton Centre Tower A (15F),
18 Guangqu Road,
Chaoyang District,
100022 BEIJING
China PR
Contact
Phone: +86-10/5929 1037
Email:info@thecfa.cn
Fax: +86-10/5929 1008
Organisation
President
SONG Kai
Vice President
SUN Wen
XU Jiren
YANG Xu
YUAN Yongqing
General Secretary
YUAN Yongqing
National Coach Men
Branko IVANKOVIC
National Coach Women
Ante MILICIC
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
SUN Baojie
Head/Director of the Referees Department
CUI Enlei
Referee Coordinator
MAO Heming
