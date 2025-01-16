Football Association of Hong Kong, China
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.hkfa.com
Address
55 Fat Kwong Street,
Homantin,
Kowloon,
HONG KONG
Hong Kong
Contact
Phone: +852/2712 9122
Email:hkfa@hkfa.com
Fax: +852/2760 4303
Organisation
President
PUI Kwan Kay
Vice President
FOK Kai
General Secretary
CHEUNG Charles
Treasurer
SIN Yat Kin
Media And Communication Manager
CHAN Ben
Technical Director
John MORLING
National Coach Men
Ashley WESTWOOD
National Coach Women
Ricardo RAMBO
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
CHIU Sin Chuen Albert
Head/Director of the Referees Department
CHEUNG Charles
Referee Coordinator
TAM Ping Wun
Futsal Coordinator
TSANG Wai Chung
Commercial
Invitations to tender for media rights to FIFA World Cup 26™ and FIFA Women's World Cup Brazil 2027™ officially launched in Hong Kong Special Administrative Region
16 Jan 2025
President
The Football Association of Hong Kong, China Limited (HKFA), Chairman Eric Fok meets FIFA President Gianni Infantino in Paris
29 Jul 2024
Football Technology & Innovation
Hong Kong VAR programme expands to include women and youth
1 Jul 2024