Official Sitewww.aff.org.af
Address
P.O. Box 128,
KABUL
Afghanistan
Contact
Phone: +93-75/2023 770
Email:relations.aff@gmail.com
Fax: +93-75/2023 770
Organisation
President
Mohammad KARGAR
General Secretary
Behram SIDDIQUI
Treasurer
Abdul HAQ FAIZI
Media And Communication Manager
Mohammed HASHIMI
Technical Director
Mohammad RAUFI
National Coach Men
Usmon TOSHEV
National Coach Women
Wahidullah WAHIDI
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Delawar KHALED
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Delawar KHALED
Referee Coordinator
Hamed MAIWAND
