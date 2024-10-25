FIFA.com

Afghanistan Football Federation

Afghanistan Football Federation
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.aff.org.af

Address

P.O. Box 128,

KABUL

Afghanistan

Contact

Phone: +93-75/2023 770

Email:relations.aff@gmail.com

Fax: +93-75/2023 770

Organisation

President

Mohammad KARGAR

General Secretary

Behram SIDDIQUI

Treasurer

Abdul HAQ FAIZI

Media And Communication Manager

Mohammed HASHIMI

Technical Director

Mohammad RAUFI

National Coach Men

Usmon TOSHEV

National Coach Women

Wahidullah WAHIDI

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Delawar KHALED

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Delawar KHALED

Referee Coordinator

Hamed MAIWAND

Afghanistan Ranking
