Qatar Football Association
Official Sitewww.qfa.qa
Address
28th Floor,
Al Bidda Tower,
Corniche Street,
West Bay,
P.O. Box 5333,
DOHA
Qatar
Contact
Phone: +974/4475 4444
Email:info@qfa.qa
Fax: +974/4475 4300
Organisation
President
Jassim Rashid AL BUENAIN
Vice President
Mohammed Khalifa AL SUWAIDI
General Secretary
Mansoor AL ANSARI
Treasurer
Ahmed AL-BUAINAIN
Media And Communication Manager
Ali AL SALAT
Technical Director
Fahad AL ZARRAA
National Coach Men
Luis GARCIA
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Hany Taleb AL RAEESI
Referee Coordinator
Hany Taleb AL RAEESI
Futsal Coordinator
Hamad AL MANNAI
