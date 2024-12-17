FIFA.com

Qatar Football Association

Qatar Football Association
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.qfa.qa

Address

28th Floor,

Al Bidda Tower,

Corniche Street,

West Bay,

P.O. Box 5333,

DOHA

Qatar

Contact

Phone: +974/4475 4444

Email:info@qfa.qa

Fax: +974/4475 4300

Organisation

President

Jassim Rashid AL BUENAIN

Vice President

Mohammed Khalifa AL SUWAIDI

General Secretary

Mansoor AL ANSARI

Treasurer

Ahmed AL-BUAINAIN

Media And Communication Manager

Ali AL SALAT

Technical Director

Fahad AL ZARRAA

National Coach Men

Luis GARCIA

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Hany Taleb AL RAEESI

Referee Coordinator

Hany Taleb AL RAEESI

Futsal Coordinator

Hamad AL MANNAI

