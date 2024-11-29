FIFA.com

Lao Football Federation

Lao Football Federation
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.laoff.org.la

Address

LFF Headquarter,

Ban Houayhong,

Chanthabuly District PO BOX 1800,

P.O. Box 1800,

VIENTIANE CAPITAL

Laos

Contact

Phone: +856-30/526 6415

Email:contact@laoff.org.la

Fax: +856-21/560 820

Organisation

President

Viphet SIHACHAKR

Vice President

Kanya KEOMANY

Khamphay PASEUTH

Khampheng VONGKHANTY

Pasatxay PHILAPHANDETH

Acting General Secretary

Chanthavong SIRIMANOTHAM

Treasurer

Khamwaen CHINDAVONG

Media And Communication Manager

Anoulack CHANTHAVISOUK

Technical Director

Varadaraju SUNDRAMOORTHY

National Coach Men

HA Hyeokjun

National Coach Women

Nayuha TOYODA

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Khampheng VONGKHANTY

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Xaypaseuth PHONGSANIT

Referee Coordinator

Xaypaseuth PHONGSANIT

Futsal Coordinator

Sysaveuy SAYSANASY

