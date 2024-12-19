FIFA.com

Information
Contact

Official Site

www.jfa.jo

Address

Al-Hussein Youth City,

P.O. Box 962024,

11196 AMMAN

Jordan

Contact

Phone: +962-6/565 7662

Email:info@jfa.com.jo

Fax: +962-6/565 7660

Organisation

President

HRH PRINCE ALI BIN AL HUSSEIN

Vice President

Marwan JUMA

General Secretary

SAMAR NASSAR

Treasurer

Marwan JUMA

Media And Communication Manager

MOHD AYASRAH

Mustafa ARQAWI

Technical Director

Alexander ZWIERS

National Coach Men

Jamal SELLAMI

National Coach Women

Maher ABU HANTASH

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Louie OUMEISH

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Omar ABU LOUM

Referee Coordinator

Omar ABU LOUM

