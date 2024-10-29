The Kyrgyz Football Union
Official Sitewww.kfu.kg
Address
Mederova Street 1 "B",
P.O. Box 1484,
720082 BISHKEK
Kyrgyz Republic
Contact
Phone: +996-312/51 82 84
Email:info@kfu.kg
Fax: +996-312/51 83 42
President
Kamchybek TASHIEV
Senior Vice President
Nurdin BUKUEV
Vice President
Akylbek MAMATOV
Dastanbek KONOKBAEV
Dzhokhan YERALKHANOV
Kanatbek ABDYKADYROV
General Secretary
Mederbek SYDYKOV
Treasurer
Ainur KULZHAEVA
Media And Communication Manager
Zhibek KUBANYCHBEK
Technical Director
Anarbek ORMOMBEKOV
National Coach Men
Maksim LISITSYN
National Coach Women
Nematzhan ZAKIROV
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Bakhadyr KOCHKAROV
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Rysbek SHEKERBEKOV
Referee Coordinator
Artem SKOPINTSEV
Futsal Coordinator
Amirzhan MUKANOV
