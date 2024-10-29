FIFA.com

The Kyrgyz Football Union

Information
Contact

Official Site

www.kfu.kg

Address

Mederova Street 1 "B",

P.O. Box 1484,

720082 BISHKEK

Kyrgyz Republic

Contact

Phone: +996-312/51 82 84

Email:info@kfu.kg

Fax: +996-312/51 83 42

Organisation

President

Kamchybek TASHIEV

Senior Vice President

Nurdin BUKUEV

Vice President

Akylbek MAMATOV

Dastanbek KONOKBAEV

Dzhokhan YERALKHANOV

Kanatbek ABDYKADYROV

General Secretary

Mederbek SYDYKOV

Treasurer

Ainur KULZHAEVA

Media And Communication Manager

Zhibek KUBANYCHBEK

Technical Director

Anarbek ORMOMBEKOV

National Coach Men

Maksim LISITSYN

National Coach Women

Nematzhan ZAKIROV

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Bakhadyr KOCHKAROV

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Rysbek SHEKERBEKOV

Referee Coordinator

Artem SKOPINTSEV

Futsal Coordinator

Amirzhan MUKANOV

