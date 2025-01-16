Bahrain Football Association
Contact
Official Sitewww.bfa.bh
Address
Bahrain National Stadium,
26402 MANAMA
Bahrain
Contact
Phone: +973/17 778 877
Email:info@bfa.bh
Organisation
President
Shk. Ali Bin Khalifa AL KHALIFA
Vice President
Ali Ahmed AL BUAINAIN
H.H. Shaikh Khalifa AL KHALIFA
Shk. Khaled AL KHALIFA
General Secretary
Rashed AL ZAABI
Treasurer
Ali Ahmed AL BUAINAIN
Media And Communication Manager
Ahmed MAHDI
Technical Director
Ali Hasan SALEH
National Coach Men
Dragan TALAJIC
National Coach Women
Khaled AL HARBAN
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Khalifa AL DOSERI
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Yaser TULEFAT
Referee Coordinator
Khaled ALALLAN
Futsal Coordinator
Aaref ALMANNAEI
