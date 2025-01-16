FIFA.com

www.bfa.bh

Address

Bahrain National Stadium,

26402 MANAMA

Bahrain

Contact

Phone: +973/17 778 877

Email:info@bfa.bh

Organisation

President

Shk. Ali Bin Khalifa AL KHALIFA

Vice President

Ali Ahmed AL BUAINAIN

H.H. Shaikh Khalifa AL KHALIFA

Shk. Khaled AL KHALIFA

General Secretary

Rashed AL ZAABI

Treasurer

Ali Ahmed AL BUAINAIN

Media And Communication Manager

Ahmed MAHDI

Technical Director

Ali Hasan SALEH

National Coach Men

Dragan TALAJIC

National Coach Women

Khaled AL HARBAN

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Khalifa AL DOSERI

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Yaser TULEFAT

Referee Coordinator

Khaled ALALLAN

Futsal Coordinator

Aaref ALMANNAEI

