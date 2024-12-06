FIFA.com

Japan Football Association

Information
Contact

Official Site

www.jfa.jp

Address

TOYOTA Tokyo Bld.,

1-4-18 Koraku,

Bunkyo-ku,

112-0004 TOKYO

Japan

Contact

Phone: +81-50/2018 1990

Email:inter_national@jfa.or.jp

Fax: +81-3/3830 2005

Organisation

President

Tsuneyasu MIYAMOTO

Vice President

Kazuyuki NISHIHARA

Takeshi OKADA

Yoshikazu NONOMURA

General Secretary

Kazuyuki YUKAWA

Treasurer

Masashi FUKUDA

Tsuyoshi NISHIMOTO

Media And Communication Manager

Hideki KATO

Technical Director

Masanaga KAGEYAMA

National Coach Men

Hajime MORIYASU

National Coach Women

Nils NIELSEN

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Kenji OGIYA

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Shoji AKIE

Referee Coordinator

Rika KIKUSHIMA

Futsal Coordinator

Tsuyoshi KITAZAWA

