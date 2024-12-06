Japan Football Association
Contact
Official Sitewww.jfa.jp
Address
TOYOTA Tokyo Bld.,
1-4-18 Koraku,
Bunkyo-ku,
112-0004 TOKYO
Japan
Contact
Phone: +81-50/2018 1990
Email:inter_national@jfa.or.jp
Fax: +81-3/3830 2005
Organisation
President
Tsuneyasu MIYAMOTO
Vice President
Kazuyuki NISHIHARA
Takeshi OKADA
Yoshikazu NONOMURA
General Secretary
Kazuyuki YUKAWA
Treasurer
Masashi FUKUDA
Tsuyoshi NISHIMOTO
Media And Communication Manager
Hideki KATO
Technical Director
Masanaga KAGEYAMA
National Coach Men
Hajime MORIYASU
National Coach Women
Nils NIELSEN
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Kenji OGIYA
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Shoji AKIE
Referee Coordinator
Rika KIKUSHIMA
Futsal Coordinator
Tsuyoshi KITAZAWA
