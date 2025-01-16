Macau Football Association
Official Sitewww.macaufa.com
Address
Ave. Oimpica,
Olympic Sports Centre - Stadium (Room GS 10-11),
TAIPA
Macau
Contact
Phone: +853/2883 0287
Email:macaufa@macau.ctm.net
Fax: +853/2883 0409
Organisation
President
CHEUNG Vitor
Vice President
CHONG Coc Veng
LAI Pak Leng
General Secretary
CHAN Keng Hou
Treasurer
CHIO Benjamin
Technical Director
LO Man Kit
National Coach Men
KWOK KAR LOK Kenneth
National Coach Women
LEUNG Sui Wing
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
LAU Peng Wai
Head/Director of the Referees Department
LAU Peng Wai
Referee Coordinator
LAU Peng Wai
Futsal Coordinator
LAU Weng Hang
Invitations to tender for media rights to FIFA World Cup 26™ and FIFA Women's World Cup Brazil 2027™ officially launched in Macau Special Administrative Region
16 Jan 2025