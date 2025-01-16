FIFA.com

www.macaufa.com

Address

Ave. Oimpica,

Olympic Sports Centre - Stadium (Room GS 10-11),

TAIPA

Macau

Contact

Phone: +853/2883 0287

Email:macaufa@macau.ctm.net

Fax: +853/2883 0409

Organisation

President

CHEUNG Vitor

Vice President

CHONG Coc Veng

LAI Pak Leng

General Secretary

CHAN Keng Hou

Treasurer

CHIO Benjamin

Technical Director

LO Man Kit

National Coach Men

KWOK KAR LOK Kenneth

National Coach Women

LEUNG Sui Wing

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

LAU Peng Wai

Head/Director of the Referees Department

LAU Peng Wai

Referee Coordinator

LAU Peng Wai

Futsal Coordinator

LAU Weng Hang

