Official Sitewww.the-ffiri.com
Address
No. 4,
Third 12-meter St.,
Seoul Ave.,
19958-73781 TEHRAN
Iran
Contact
Phone: +98-21/8821 3308
Email:international@the-ffiri.com
Fax: +98-21/8805 3605
Organisation
President
Mehdi TAJ
Vice President
Mehdi MOHAMMAD NABI
General Secretary
Hedayat MOMBENI
Treasurer
Vahid FADAEE
Technical Director
Majid JALALI
National Coach Men
Amir GHALENOEI
National Coach Women
Maryam AZMOUNZAVIEHKIVI
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Danial MORADI
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Danial MORADI
Referee Coordinator
Danial MORADI
Futsal Coordinator
Ehsan OSOULI
