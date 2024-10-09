FIFA.com

DPR Korea Football Association

Contact

Official Site

Address

Kumsongdong,

Kwangbok Street,

Mangyongdae Dist.,

P.O. Box 818,

PYONGYANG

Korea DPR

Contact

Phone: +850-2/341 4334

Email:dprkfootball@hotmail.com

Fax: +850-2/341 4434

Organisation

President

KIM Il Guk

Vice President

AN Song Il

HAN Un Gyong

General Secretary

SIN Yong Chol

Media And Communication Manager

KIM Yong Chol

Technical Director

KIM Chol Ung

National Coach Men

SIN Yong Nam

National Coach Women

RI Yu Il

Referee Coordinator

SONG Hye Yong

