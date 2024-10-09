DPR Korea Football Association
Information
Contact
Official Site
Address
Kumsongdong,
Kwangbok Street,
Mangyongdae Dist.,
P.O. Box 818,
PYONGYANG
Korea DPR
Contact
Phone: +850-2/341 4334
Email:dprkfootball@hotmail.com
Fax: +850-2/341 4434
Organisation
President
KIM Il Guk
Vice President
AN Song Il
HAN Un Gyong
General Secretary
SIN Yong Chol
Media And Communication Manager
KIM Yong Chol
Technical Director
KIM Chol Ung
National Coach Men
SIN Yong Nam
National Coach Women
RI Yu Il
Referee Coordinator
SONG Hye Yong
