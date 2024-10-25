FIFA.com

Iraqi Football Association

Information
Contact

Official Site

www.ifa.iq

Address

Al-Shaab Stadium,

P.O. Box 484,

BAGHDAD

Iraq

Contact

Phone: +964/740 0601 245

Email:info@ifa.iq

Fax: +44/1555 300030

Organisation

President

ADNAN DIRJAL

Vice President

Ali JABBAR

General Secretary

Mohammed OBAID

Treasurer

Masoud ABED-ALKHALIQ

Media And Communication Manager

Zeyad HAMID

Technical Director

Carlos RODRIGUEZ

National Coach Men

Jesus CASAS

National Coach Women

Adil QADER

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Mohammed ARAB

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Ali AL QAYSI

Referee Coordinator

Emad ALOBAIDY

Futsal Coordinator

Najih HUMOUD

