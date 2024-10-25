Iraqi Football Association
Official Sitewww.ifa.iq
Address
Al-Shaab Stadium,
P.O. Box 484,
BAGHDAD
Iraq
Phone: +964/740 0601 245
Email:info@ifa.iq
Fax: +44/1555 300030
Organisation
President
ADNAN DIRJAL
Vice President
Ali JABBAR
General Secretary
Mohammed OBAID
Treasurer
Masoud ABED-ALKHALIQ
Media And Communication Manager
Zeyad HAMID
Technical Director
Carlos RODRIGUEZ
National Coach Men
Jesus CASAS
National Coach Women
Adil QADER
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Mohammed ARAB
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Ali AL QAYSI
Referee Coordinator
Emad ALOBAIDY
Futsal Coordinator
Najih HUMOUD
