Palestine Football Association
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.pfa.ps
Address
Near Faisal Al-Husseini Stadium,
P.O. Box 4373,
JERUSALEM-AL-RAM
Palestine
Contact
Phone: +972-2/234 8691
Email:international.dept.pfa@gmail.com
Fax: +972-2/234 8690
Organisation
President
Jibril ALRJOUB
Vice President
Ibrahim ABU SALIM
Susan SHALABI MOLANO
General Secretary
Feras ABUHELAL
Treasurer
Ibrahim ELAYAN
Media And Communication Manager
Abdallatif QIWI
Technical Director
Abdalnasser BARAKAT
National Coach Men
Ihab ABUJAZAR
National Coach Women
Amer KHAIR
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Kefah SHARIEF
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Ibrahim GHAROUF
Referee Coordinator
Michael HANANIA
Futsal Coordinator
Husam AL HUSSEIN
