FIFA.com

Football Federation of Cambodia

Football Federation of Cambodia
Information
Contact

Official Site

https://the-ffc.org

Address

National Football Centre,

Road Kabsrov,

Sangkat Samrongkrom,

Khan Dangkor,

2327 PPT3 PHNOM PENH

Cambodia

Contact

Phone: +855-17/612323

Email:info@the-ffc.com

Fax: +855-23/223 537

Organisation

President

Sokha SAO

Vice President

Sameth KHIEV

General Secretary

Sareth KEO

Treasurer

Vichea DY

Technical Director

Shigeaki ICHIKAWA

National Coach Men

Koji GYOTOKU

National Coach Women

Khoun LABORAVY

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Moeun TEM

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Testu KARAKIDA

Referee Coordinator

Kywadhana YEAN

Futsal Coordinator

Bun Hoeurn TUY

Cambodia Ranking
Full Men's ranking
Full Women's Ranking
Cookie Settings