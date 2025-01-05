Football Federation of Cambodia
Information
Contact
Official Sitehttps://the-ffc.org
Address
National Football Centre,
Road Kabsrov,
Sangkat Samrongkrom,
Khan Dangkor,
2327 PPT3 PHNOM PENH
Cambodia
Contact
Phone: +855-17/612323
Email:info@the-ffc.com
Fax: +855-23/223 537
Organisation
President
Sokha SAO
Vice President
Sameth KHIEV
General Secretary
Sareth KEO
Treasurer
Vichea DY
Technical Director
Shigeaki ICHIKAWA
National Coach Men
Koji GYOTOKU
National Coach Women
Khoun LABORAVY
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Moeun TEM
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Testu KARAKIDA
Referee Coordinator
Kywadhana YEAN
Futsal Coordinator
Bun Hoeurn TUY
