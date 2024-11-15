All-Nepal Football Association
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.the-anfa.com
Address
ANFA House,
Satobato,
Lalitpur-17,
P.O. Box 12582,
KATHMANDU
Nepal
Contact
Phone: +977-1/520 1060
Email:nep@the-afc.com
Fax: +977-1/520 1059
Organisation
President
Pankaj NEMBANG
Senior Vice President
Bir KHADKA
Vice President
Birat SHAHI
Dawa LAMA
Dipak KHATI
Dipak KHATIWADA
Dirgha KC
General Secretary
Kiran RAI
Treasurer
Rabindra JOSHI
Media And Communication Manager
Sailendra ADHIKARI
Technical Director
Hari KHADKA
National Coach Men
Nabin NEUPANE
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Buddhi GURUNG
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Gokul THAPA
Referee Coordinator
Rojen SHRESTHA
Futsal Coordinator
Jawa LAMA
