FIFA.com

All-Nepal Football Association

All-Nepal Football Association
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.the-anfa.com

Address

ANFA House,

Satobato,

Lalitpur-17,

P.O. Box 12582,

KATHMANDU

Nepal

Contact

Phone: +977-1/520 1060

Email:nep@the-afc.com

Fax: +977-1/520 1059

Organisation

President

Pankaj NEMBANG

Senior Vice President

Bir KHADKA

Vice President

Birat SHAHI

Dawa LAMA

Dipak KHATI

Dipak KHATIWADA

Dirgha KC

General Secretary

Kiran RAI

Treasurer

Rabindra JOSHI

Media And Communication Manager

Sailendra ADHIKARI

Technical Director

Hari KHADKA

National Coach Men

Nabin NEUPANE

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Buddhi GURUNG

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Gokul THAPA

Referee Coordinator

Rojen SHRESTHA

Futsal Coordinator

Jawa LAMA

Nepal Ranking
Full Men's ranking
Full Women's Ranking
Cookie Settings