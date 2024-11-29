FIFA.com

Football Association of Brunei Darussalam

Contact

Official Site

www.the-fabd.com

Address

FABD House,

Jalan Pusat Persidangan,

BB4313 BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN

Brunei Darussalam

Phone: +673/238 0047

Email:secretariat@the-fabd.com

Fax: +673/238 0057

Organisation

Acting President

Pengiran Hj Kamarunsalehin BIN PENGIRAN HJ KAMIS

General Secretary

Ahmad Zaeem OMARALI

Treasurer

Maswadi MOHSIN

Media And Communication Manager

Ameer LANI

Technical Director

Paul MUNSTER

National Coach Men

Vinicius EUTROPIO

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Pengiran PENGIRAN HAJI TAJ.

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Sujairi ABDULLAH

Referee Coordinator

Sujairi ABDULLAH

