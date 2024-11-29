Football Association of Brunei Darussalam
Official Sitewww.the-fabd.com
Address
FABD House,
Jalan Pusat Persidangan,
BB4313 BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN
Brunei Darussalam
Phone: +673/238 0047
Email:secretariat@the-fabd.com
Fax: +673/238 0057
Acting President
Pengiran Hj Kamarunsalehin BIN PENGIRAN HJ KAMIS
General Secretary
Ahmad Zaeem OMARALI
Treasurer
Maswadi MOHSIN
Media And Communication Manager
Ameer LANI
Technical Director
Paul MUNSTER
National Coach Men
Vinicius EUTROPIO
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Pengiran PENGIRAN HAJI TAJ.
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Sujairi ABDULLAH
Referee Coordinator
Sujairi ABDULLAH
