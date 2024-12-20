Bhutan Football Federation
Official Sitewww.bhutanfootball.org
Address
P.O. Box 365,
THIMPHU
Bhutan
Phone: +975-2/322 350
Email:bhufootball@yahoo.com
Fax: +975-2/321 131
President
DASHO UGEN TSECHUP
Vice President
Pema DORJI
General Secretary
Ugyen WANGCHHUK
Treasurer
B. T. DORJI
Technical Director
Chencho DORJI
National Coach Men
Atsushi NAKAMURA
National Coach Women
Nicola DEMAINE
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Needup WANGDEE
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Ugyen DORJI
Referee Coordinator
Ugyen DORJI
Futsal Coordinator
Pasang
