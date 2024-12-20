FIFA.com

Bhutan Football Federation

Bhutan Football Federation
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.bhutanfootball.org

Address

P.O. Box 365,

THIMPHU

Bhutan

Contact

Phone: +975-2/322 350

Email:bhufootball@yahoo.com

Fax: +975-2/321 131

Organisation

President

DASHO UGEN TSECHUP

Vice President

Pema DORJI

General Secretary

Ugyen WANGCHHUK

Treasurer

B. T. DORJI

Technical Director

Chencho DORJI

National Coach Men

Atsushi NAKAMURA

National Coach Women

Nicola DEMAINE

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Needup WANGDEE

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Ugyen DORJI

Referee Coordinator

Ugyen DORJI

Futsal Coordinator

Pasang

