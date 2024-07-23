Football Association of Maldives
Official Sitewww.fam.mv
Address
Ma. Oliveena,
Ground Floor,
Chaandhanee Magu,
20195 MALE
Maldives
Contact
Phone: +960/3317 006
Email:media@famaldives.com
Fax: +960/3317 005
Organisation
Chairperson of the Normalisation Committee
Ahmed ZUHOOR
General Secretary
Nahil SIDDEEQ
Media And Communication Manager
Faid IBRAHIM
Technical Director
Ahmed SHAKIR
National Coach Men
Ali SUZAIN
National Coach Women
Mohamed NIZAM
Futsal Coordinator
Ismail RIYAZ
Updates from the Football Association of Maldives
These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.
Ethics Committee
Independent Ethics Committee provisionally suspends Football Association of Maldives President Bassam Adeel Jaleel
20 Jun 2024
TV
Strong global broadcast platform in place for the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™
20 Jul 2023