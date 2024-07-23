FIFA.com

Football Association of Maldives
www.fam.mv

Ma. Oliveena,

Ground Floor,

Chaandhanee Magu,

20195 MALE

Maldives

Phone: +960/3317 006

Email:media@famaldives.com

Fax: +960/3317 005

Chairperson of the Normalisation Committee

Ahmed ZUHOOR

General Secretary

Nahil SIDDEEQ

Media And Communication Manager

Faid IBRAHIM

Technical Director

Ahmed SHAKIR

National Coach Men

Ali SUZAIN

National Coach Women

Mohamed NIZAM

Futsal Coordinator

Ismail RIYAZ

