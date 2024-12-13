FIFA.com

Football Association of Indonesia

Football Association of Indonesia
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.pssi.org

Address

GBK Arena 6th Floor,

RT 01/RW 03 Kelurahan Gelora,

Kecamatan Tanah Abang,

10270 Jakarta Pusat

Indonesia

Contact

Phone: +62-21/2528266

Email:international@pssi.org

Organisation

President

Erick THOHIR

Vice President

Ratu Tisha DESTRIA

Zainudin AMALI

General Secretary

Yunus NUSI

Treasurer

Muhammad BIMA BAYKHAQI

Media And Communication Manager

Eko RAHMAWANTO

Technical Director

Indra SYAFRI

National Coach Men

Patrick KLUIVERT

National Coach Women

Satoru MOCHIZUKI

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Andes LESTYANTO

Referee Coordinator

Andes LESTYANTO

Futsal Coordinator

Edhi WINARNO

