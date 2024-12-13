Football Association of Indonesia
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.pssi.org
Address
GBK Arena 6th Floor,
RT 01/RW 03 Kelurahan Gelora,
Kecamatan Tanah Abang,
10270 Jakarta Pusat
Indonesia
Contact
Phone: +62-21/2528266
Email:international@pssi.org
Organisation
President
Erick THOHIR
Vice President
Ratu Tisha DESTRIA
Zainudin AMALI
General Secretary
Yunus NUSI
Treasurer
Muhammad BIMA BAYKHAQI
Media And Communication Manager
Eko RAHMAWANTO
Technical Director
Indra SYAFRI
National Coach Men
Patrick KLUIVERT
National Coach Women
Satoru MOCHIZUKI
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Andes LESTYANTO
Referee Coordinator
Andes LESTYANTO
Futsal Coordinator
Edhi WINARNO
Updates from the Football Association of Indonesia
These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.
Organisation
Historic FIFAe Finals 2024 concluded with first-ever champions of FIFAe World Cup featuring eFootball™
12 Dec 2024