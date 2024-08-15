Guam Football Association
Contact
Official Sitewww.guamfa.com
Address
P.O. Box 20008,
96921 BARRIGADA
Guam
Contact
Phone: +1-671/637 4321
Email:info@theguamfa.com
Fax: +1-671/637 4323
Organisation
President
Valentino SAN GIL
Vice President
George LAI
General Secretary
Joseph F. CEPEDA
Treasurer
Gladys SAZON
Media And Communication Manager
Jill ESPIRITU
Technical Director
Ross AWA
National Coach Men
Ross AWA
National Coach Women
Kristin THOMPSON
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Valentino SAN GIL
Head/Director of the Referees Department
George STEWART
Referee Coordinator
Joshua BAMBA
Futsal Coordinator
Fred ALIG
Updates from the Guam Football Association
These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.
FIFA Forward Programme
FIFA Foundation and FIFA Forward give football in Guam major boost after typhoon
15 Aug 2024