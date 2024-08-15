FIFA.com

Guam Football Association

Guam Football Association
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.guamfa.com

Address

P.O. Box 20008,

96921 BARRIGADA

Guam

Contact

Phone: +1-671/637 4321

Email:info@theguamfa.com

Fax: +1-671/637 4323

Organisation

President

Valentino SAN GIL

Vice President

George LAI

General Secretary

Joseph F. CEPEDA

Treasurer

Gladys SAZON

Media And Communication Manager

Jill ESPIRITU

Technical Director

Ross AWA

National Coach Men

Ross AWA

National Coach Women

Kristin THOMPSON

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Valentino SAN GIL

Head/Director of the Referees Department

George STEWART

Referee Coordinator

Joshua BAMBA

Futsal Coordinator

Fred ALIG

Guam Ranking
Full Men's ranking
Full Women's Ranking
Cookie Settings