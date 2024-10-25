FIFA.com

Oman Football Association

Oman Football Association
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.ofa.om

Address

Seeb Sports Complex,

P.O. Box 1188,

132 AL KHOUDH

Oman

Contact

Phone: +968-24/187 222

Email:oma@the-afc.com

Fax: +968-24/543 023

Organisation

President

HE SHEIKH SALEM SAID AL WAHAIBI

Vice President

Mohsin AL MASROORI

General Secretary

Mohammed AL YAHMADI

Media And Communication Manager

William BOUKARROUM

Technical Director

Mohammed ELSEISI

National Coach Men

Rasheed JABER

Referee Coordinator

Hamed AL MAYAHI

Oman Ranking
Full Men's ranking
