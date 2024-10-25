Oman Football Association
Contact
Official Sitewww.ofa.om
Address
Seeb Sports Complex,
P.O. Box 1188,
132 AL KHOUDH
Oman
Contact
Phone: +968-24/187 222
Email:oma@the-afc.com
Fax: +968-24/543 023
Organisation
President
HE SHEIKH SALEM SAID AL WAHAIBI
Vice President
Mohsin AL MASROORI
General Secretary
Mohammed AL YAHMADI
Media And Communication Manager
William BOUKARROUM
Technical Director
Mohammed ELSEISI
National Coach Men
Rasheed JABER
Referee Coordinator
Hamed AL MAYAHI
