www.oceaniafootball.com

Address

P.O. Box 62-586,

1546 GREENLANE, AUCKLAND

New Zealand

Contact

Phone: +64-9/531 4096

Email:admin@oceaniafootball.com

Fax: +64-9/529 5143

Media Phone:+64-9/531 5958

Organisation

President

Lambert MALTOCK

Vanuatu

Vice President

John KAPI NATTO

Papua New Guinea

Lord VEEHALA

Tonga

Thierry ARIIOTIMA

Tahiti

General Secretary

Franck CASTILLO

France

Technical Director

Patrick JACQUEMET

New Zealand

FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking (OFC)
OFC

OFC ASSOCIATIONS

American Samoa
Cook Islands
Fiji
New Caledonia
New Zealand
Papua New Guinea
Samoa
Solomon Islands
Tahiti
Tonga
Vanuatu
