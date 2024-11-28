Tahitian Football Association
Contact
Official Sitewww.ftf.pf
Address
751,
Rue Paul Bernière à Pirae,
Boîte postale 50358,
98716 PIRAE
Tahiti
Contact
Phone: +689/540954
Email:moeama.mugreig@ftf.pf
Organisation
President
Thierry ARIIOTIMA
Vice President
Marc PLOTON
General Secretary
Maeva GRAFFE
Moeama MU-GREIG
Treasurer
Michel SCALLAMERA
Media And Communication Manager
Jacqueline TRAN VAN
Technical Director
Jerome BEAULANDE
National Coach Men
Samuel GARCIA
National Coach Women
Bernard CROLAS
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Jacques AURAA
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Raimana TAUOTAHA
Referee Coordinator
Raimana TAUOTAHA
Futsal Coordinator
Flavien RAPARII
