FIFA.com

Tahitian Football Association

Tahitian Football Association
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.ftf.pf

Address

751,

Rue Paul Bernière à Pirae,

Boîte postale 50358,

98716 PIRAE

Tahiti

Contact

Phone: +689/540954

Email:moeama.mugreig@ftf.pf

Organisation

President

Thierry ARIIOTIMA

Vice President

Marc PLOTON

General Secretary

Maeva GRAFFE

Moeama MU-GREIG

Treasurer

Michel SCALLAMERA

Media And Communication Manager

Jacqueline TRAN VAN

Technical Director

Jerome BEAULANDE

National Coach Men

Samuel GARCIA

National Coach Women

Bernard CROLAS

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Jacques AURAA

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Raimana TAUOTAHA

Referee Coordinator

Raimana TAUOTAHA

Futsal Coordinator

Flavien RAPARII

Tahiti Ranking
Full Men's ranking
Full Women's Ranking
Cookie Settings